  Sony Ericsson Xperia Play lands - with 60 games

Yes, there are reports of shortages and yes, we know that it's not the fully branded PlayStation phone that the rumour mill has talked about for years - but the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play is still a big deal and it has just gone on sale in the UK.

And, for a mobile phone with gaming at its heart your first question is bound to be: "What games can I play on it?"

Well, luckily Sony Ericsson has detailed the launch range and it's a mix of original PlayStation games, existing "3D titles" and "popular casual games all optimized for the unique game pad". The phone giant has also stated that there are 20 developers on board "from big publishers to independents, from middleware providers Havok and Unity to engaging Android developers".

But we still haven't answered your question really, have we? So, here goes - this is a list of all the games that are available, or will be available within a week:

Bruce Lee Dragon Warrior from Digital Legends (pre-installed)

FIFA 2010 from EA Mobile (pre-installed**)

Sims 3 from EA Mobile (pre-installed**)

Star Battalion from Gameloft (pre-installed**)

Tetris from EA mobile (pre-installed**)Asphalt 6 from Gameloft (free to download)

Dungeon Defenders: Second Wave from Trendy Entertainment

Galaxy on Fire 2 from Fishlabs

Assassins Creed from Gameloft

Need for Speed SHIFT from EA Mobile

Worms from EA Mobile

Nova 2 from Gameloft

Modern Combat Black Pegasus from Gameloft

Guns n Glory from Handygames

Reckless Racing from Polarbit

Real Football 2011from Gameloft

Gun Bros from Glu Mobile

Racer Luma from Arcade/Unity

Cordy from SilverTree Media

Aporkalypse from Handygames

Brothers in Arms Global Front from Gameloft

GuerrillaBob from Angry Mob Games/Unity

Let's Golf 2 from Gameloft

Zenonia 2 from Gamevil

Cyberlords from Handygames

Guitar Hero™ Warriors of Rock Mobile from Glu Mobile

Age of Zombies from Halfbrick Studios

Spectral Souls from HyperDevBox Japan

Splinter Cell Conviction from Gameloft

Air Attack from Art in Games/Unity

Armageddon Squadron from Polarbit

Uno from Gameloft

InfeCCt from Handygames

Spiderman total Mayhem from Gameloft

Millionaire City from Digital Chocolate

Avatar from Gameloft

Raging Thunder 2from Polarbit

Homerun Battle 3D from Com2us Games

Aftermath XHD from Jakyl

I Must Run from GameLion

Baseball Superstars 2011from Gamevil

Ground Effect Pro from Jakyl

ZeNonia from Gamevil

Super KO Boxing 2 from Glu Mobile

Farm Story from Team Lava

Wave Blazer from Polarbit

Soccer Superstars from Gamevil

Battle Bears from Skyvu

Tower Blocks New York from Digital Chocolate

SuperDynamite Fishing from Handygames

Iron Sight from Polarbit

Toonwarz from Polarbit

Restaurant Story from Team Lava

Escape from AMA

Raving Babies from AMA

Bakery Story from Team Lava

Denki Blocks! Deluxe from Jakyl

Rollercoaster Rush from Digital Chocolate

Crash Bandicoot® from Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.

Cool Boarders 2 from Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.

Destruction Derby from Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.

Jumping Jack Flash from Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.

MediEvil™ from Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.

Syphon Filter™ from Sony Computer Entertainment

Happy gaming.

