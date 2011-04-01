  Sony Ericsson Xperia Play lands - with 60 games

Yes, there are reports of shortages and yes, we know that it's not the fully branded PlayStation phone that the rumour mill has talked about for years - but the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play is still a big deal and it has just gone on sale in the UK.
And, for a mobile phone with gaming at its heart your first question is bound to be: "What games can I play on it?"
Well, luckily Sony Ericsson has detailed the launch range and it's a mix of original PlayStation games, existing "3D titles" and "popular casual games all optimized for the unique game pad". The phone giant has also stated that there are 20 developers on board "from big publishers to independents, from middleware providers Havok and Unity to engaging Android developers".
But we still haven't answered your question really, have we? So, here goes - this is a list of all the games that are available, or will be available within a week:
- Bruce Lee Dragon Warrior from Digital Legends (pre-installed)
- FIFA 2010 from EA Mobile (pre-installed**)
- Sims 3 from EA Mobile (pre-installed**)
- Star Battalion from Gameloft (pre-installed**)
- Tetris from EA mobile (pre-installed**)Asphalt 6 from Gameloft (free to download)
- Dungeon Defenders: Second Wave from Trendy Entertainment
- Galaxy on Fire 2 from Fishlabs
- Assassins Creed from Gameloft
- Need for Speed SHIFT from EA Mobile
- Worms from EA Mobile
- Nova 2 from Gameloft
- Modern Combat Black Pegasus from Gameloft
- Guns n Glory from Handygames
- Reckless Racing from Polarbit
- Real Football 2011from Gameloft
- Gun Bros from Glu Mobile
- Racer Luma from Arcade/Unity
- Cordy from SilverTree Media
- Aporkalypse from Handygames
- Brothers in Arms Global Front from Gameloft
- GuerrillaBob from Angry Mob Games/Unity
- Let's Golf 2 from Gameloft
- Zenonia 2 from Gamevil
- Cyberlords from Handygames
- Guitar Hero™ Warriors of Rock Mobile from Glu Mobile
- Age of Zombies from Halfbrick Studios
- Spectral Souls from HyperDevBox Japan
- Splinter Cell Conviction from Gameloft
- Air Attack from Art in Games/Unity
- Armageddon Squadron from Polarbit
- Uno from Gameloft
- InfeCCt from Handygames
- Spiderman total Mayhem from Gameloft
- Millionaire City from Digital Chocolate
- Avatar from Gameloft
- Raging Thunder 2from Polarbit
- Homerun Battle 3D from Com2us Games
- Aftermath XHD from Jakyl
- I Must Run from GameLion
- Baseball Superstars 2011from Gamevil
- Ground Effect Pro from Jakyl
- ZeNonia from Gamevil
- Super KO Boxing 2 from Glu Mobile
- Farm Story from Team Lava
- Wave Blazer from Polarbit
- Soccer Superstars from Gamevil
- Battle Bears from Skyvu
- Tower Blocks New York from Digital Chocolate
- SuperDynamite Fishing from Handygames
- Iron Sight from Polarbit
- Toonwarz from Polarbit
- Restaurant Story from Team Lava
- Escape from AMA
- Raving Babies from AMA
- Bakery Story from Team Lava
- Denki Blocks! Deluxe from Jakyl
- Rollercoaster Rush from Digital Chocolate
- Crash Bandicoot® from Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.
- Cool Boarders 2 from Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.
- Destruction Derby from Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.
- Jumping Jack Flash from Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.
- MediEvil™ from Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.
- Syphon Filter™ from Sony Computer Entertainment
Happy gaming.
See also - Sony Ericsson Xperia Play: the games
And - Sony Ericsson Xperia Play vs iPhone 4