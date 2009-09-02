Sony Ericsson Xpedia 2 mobile phone

Sony Ericsson has announced the much anticipated upgrade of the WinMob-toting Xperia range in the shape of the Xperia X2 and we jumped on it to get a hands-on photo gallery just for you.

The new handset will be available in time for Christmas this year and come with a DVD-quality, 3.2-inch, 480 x 800, 65k colour WVGA touchscreen.

The camera also gets a very decent kick up to an 8.1-megapixel sensor with a 16x digital zoom. No mention of a flash to back it up but there is a light for the video capture mode.

Like the HTC Sense interface, Sony Ericsson is plopping its own customisable Panel OS on top of the WinMob 6.5 platform to make the handset more user-friendly and there's also some very useful treats in the shape of 3D effects, built-in stereo speakers and A2DP connectivity.

The phone is out in selected markets from Q4 this year, will come in either black or silver and can be expanded up to 16GB of storage via microSD/SDHC.