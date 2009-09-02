Sony Ericsson Xperia X2 - now with touchscreen and serious camera
Sony Ericsson has announced the much anticipated upgrade of the WinMob-toting Xperia range in the shape of the Xperia X2. The sequentially named upgrade comes with the important improvement of a DVD-quality, 3.2-inch, 480 x 800, 65k colour WVGA touchscreen. The camera also gets a very decent kick up to an 8.1-megapixel sensor with a 16x digital zoom. No mention of a flash to back it up but there is a light for the video capture mode.
It weighs 115 grams and measures 110 x 54 x 16mm with its trademark curved QWERTY shape and a SlideView quick access app display to back it up with functionality. A TV-out socket and cable provide the support for the multimedia ethos behind the handset with, of course, the standard suite of Office apps as well as the Facebook and YouTube access expected from the X1.
Sony Ericsson is plopping its own customisable Panel OS on top of the WinMob 6.5 platform to make the handset more user-friendly and there's also some very useful treats in the shape of 3D effects, built-in stereo speakers and A2DP connectivity. The phone is out in selected markets from Q4 this year, will come in either black or silver an can be expanded up to 16GB of storage via microSD/SDHC.
- Huawei P20 specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know about P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- 30GB data SIM only on a 30 day rolling contract for £15
- Great Galaxy S9 and S9+ accessories at Carphone Warehouse and Mobiles.co.uk
- OnePlus 6 may not be as cheap as you'd expect
- How to watch the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro launch live
- Huawei P20 vs P20 Pro: What's the rumoured difference?
- Save up to £100 on Honor smartphones in the Amazon Easter Sales
- Huawei P20 Pro triple lens camera features revealed in full
- HTC launches Desire 12 and 12+ with bezel-less displays and dual-lens cameras
Comments