More Sony Ericsson Xperia X2 spy shots leaked

Giving credence to the previously spotted info, more images of the Sony Ericsson Xperia X2 have been leaked online.

In a silver finish this time round, the shots apparently show the successor to the first Xperia handset as an angular slider with a 3.5-inch, high quality screen.

Specs for the Windows 6.5 phone are said to be headlined by an 8.1-megapixel camera with video capture, GPS and an accelerometer.

Like the X1, the X2 will boast Sony Ericsson's customisable "panel" interface.

Whether or not this is the X2 is still in the realms of rumour, but a new Xperia handset is due this year, so we will keep you posted.