  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Sony Mobile phone news

More Sony Ericsson Xperia X2 spy shots leaked

|
1/4  
Honor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet
5.0 starsHonor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet

Giving credence to the previously spotted info, more images of the Sony Ericsson Xperia X2 have been leaked online.

In a silver finish this time round, the shots apparently show the successor to the first Xperia handset as an angular slider with a 3.5-inch, high quality screen.

Specs for the Windows 6.5 phone are said to be headlined by an 8.1-megapixel camera with video capture, GPS and an accelerometer.

Like the X1, the X2 will boast Sony Ericsson's customisable "panel" interface.

Whether or not this is the X2 is still in the realms of rumour, but a new Xperia handset is due this year, so we will keep you posted.

PopularIn Phones
LG V40 specs, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
iPhone XS specs, release date, news and rumours including iPhone XS Plus or XS Max
How to take a screenshot on Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Gestures, smart select, smart capture and more
Google sends out invites to 9 October event, likely for Pixel 3
OnePlus 6 Android Pie open beta is out, here's what's new and how to download
The best budget phone 2018: Top cheap phones for under £200
Comments