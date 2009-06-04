Sony Ericsson to offer apps via PlayNow arena
We brought you the news that this was due to be announced and Sony Ericsson has obliged with the news that it will "imminently" add applications to its existing mobile content service, PlayNow arena.
The move, that utilises Sony Ericsson's existing content sales platform, is described as the "next expansion" of the PlayNow content and service platform, following the announcement earlier this month of movies due to be available for certain handsets.
The company says the app-loaded store will offer consumers "a fully integrated content marketplace for their Sony Ericsson phones" as well as give third-party developers "access to an established mobile content market channel for their content".
Available to 38 Sony Ericsson phone models through Java ME and Symbian OS, applications will be offered in the 13 countries that currently support PlayNow arena with more roll-outs planned for the future.
Sony Ericsson will be accepting application submissions from developers from 1 July.
