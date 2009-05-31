  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Sony Mobile phone news

Sony Ericsson brings films to phones

|
  Sony Ericsson brings films to phones
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own

Sony Ericsson has announced that it is adding movies to its PlayNow arena as it continues to step up the fight against Apple and its iTunes store.

PlayNow arena with movies will be a bundled movie service from Sony Ericsson, included out-of-the-box for selected handsets, allowing consumers to watch up to 60 movies a year on their mobile phone.

Optimised to give consumers the best possible viewing experience, users can choose from a selection of around 15 movies at any one time, with additional titles being added to the catalogue each month.

Users will be able to watch the films as often as they like for up to 90 days from the first play however users won't be able to download the movies straight to their handset, but download them to a PC first.

The service will make its debut with the W995 Walkman handset announced earlier this year and launching in Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany and the UK from June 2009.

Sony Ericsson says that the service will also be available on the newly announced Satio and Aino handsets which are due in shops by the end of the year.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and features
Huawei confirms Mate 20 Pro will have series' biggest battery yet
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price and pre-order info: Check out the latest Note 9 deals
Xiaomi Mi A2 review: Pricing out the competition?
Nokia 8110 4G "banana phone" now on pre-order, relive the 90s
Google Pixel 3 XL fully revealed in hands-on pics and video
Comments