  Sony Ericsson brings films to phones

Sony Ericsson has announced that it is adding movies to its PlayNow arena as it continues to step up the fight against Apple and its iTunes store.

PlayNow arena with movies will be a bundled movie service from Sony Ericsson, included out-of-the-box for selected handsets, allowing consumers to watch up to 60 movies a year on their mobile phone.

Optimised to give consumers the best possible viewing experience, users can choose from a selection of around 15 movies at any one time, with additional titles being added to the catalogue each month.

Users will be able to watch the films as often as they like for up to 90 days from the first play however users won't be able to download the movies straight to their handset, but download them to a PC first.

The service will make its debut with the W995 Walkman handset announced earlier this year and launching in Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany and the UK from June 2009.

Sony Ericsson says that the service will also be available on the newly announced Satio and Aino handsets which are due in shops by the end of the year.