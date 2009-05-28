Sony Ericsson Yari, Aino and Satio phones announced

Sony Ericsson has said that it plans to offer "all that it can" in a range of new phones announced in London on Thursday.



Hoping to create devices that connect communication and entertainment in a single handset, the company will be offering three new models.



First up is Yari, a gesture-based handset that will work like the Wii Remote from Nintendo allowing you to box and move to control elements in games. It will also come with a 5 megapixel camera.



The second handset will be Aino. Promising to open up entertainment, the handset will be able to connect to the Sony PS3 as well as your PC.



It will feature stereo Bluetooth and a 3-inch 16 million colour touchscreen aside from the usual array of goodies. A cradle included in the box will allow you side load your content wirelessly, while you'll also be able to stream content from anywhere in the world via the Sony Remote Play software first developed for the PSP. Other features include a 8.1 megapixel camera, and a GPS receiver.



The third handset, isn't actually new. Called Satio it will be a renaming of the previously called the Idou. The handset will bring the Walkman and Cyber-shot brands together, run the S60 5th Edition OS, come with a 12 megapixel camera on the back and offer the usual plethora of features you would expect for a £40 a month contract handset.



All three handsets will be available in Q4.