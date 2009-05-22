  Sony Ericsson working on Android 2.0 handset

Sony Ericsson's first Android device will be launched as the platform gets it 2.0 status, the company has revealed at a launch event in Taiwan.

Peter Ang, Sony Ericsson's Asia-Pacific VP of marketing, said the handset would be coming in the "near future".

No hardware details were unveiled, but Ang did give hints about the forthcoming Google phone's features, stating that the device would offer "Sony Ericsson's unique style".

This is thought to be a reference to how the company personalised the Xperia X1, a Windows Mobile device, with a customisable panel-based skin over the basic operating system.

The reason for hanging on for the as-yet unconfirmed 2.0 version of the platform is that "the Android 2.0 will have more multimedia support than the previous Android OS", Ang is said to have explained.

Sony Ericsson only joined the Open Handset Alliance in December 2008.