Sony Ericsson S312 announced

Sony Ericsson has announced the launch of the S312 with the claim that it will let you capture video, or snap a pic, in two "quick and easy steps".

Although it offers just a 2-megapixel camera, there are illuminated imaging shortcuts on the keypad (including a video camera key) and an integrated "photo fix" function.

In addition, Sony Ericsson says the camera can be used horizontally and users can upload the shots to the web with "just a few clicks" using picture blogging.

Sony Ericsson is angling the new clip-on Bluetooth handsfree VH300, an easy to use headset due out Q3, as a perfect partner to the GSM/GPRS/EDGE handset.

The S312 will be available in selected markets from Q2 in "dawn blue" and "honey silver".

