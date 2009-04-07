  1. Home
Sony Ericsson W205 Walkman phone announced

Sony Ericsson has announced the launch of the W205, an entry-level Walkman phone.

The GSM/GPRS slider handset offers the Walkman music player, FM radio and TrackID music identifying software but M2 memory card support up to 2GB only.

"The W205 is perfect for those who love portable music but have never had the Walkman phone experience", said Timo Maassmann, marketing business manager at Sony Ericsson.

In addition, there's a 1.3-megapixel camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and "multiple" phone books to keep contacts "in order" if someone needs to borrow the phone.

The W205 is compatible with the Sony Ericsson MS410 snap-on speaker stand, also announced for launch, due in Q2.

The W205 Walkman will be available in selected markets from Q3 in black.

