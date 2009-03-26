Sony Ericsson announces T707

Sony Ericsson's going all out with the launch of its "stunning" new T707, launched with the assistance of Ms Maria Sharapova who apparently "perfectly epitomises the phone’s sleek and elegant qualities".

"Add a touch of glamour to your day", says the phone co, "this innovative phone radiates style with its unique, eye-catching light effects and gesture control to guarantee you will never be left in the dark!"

The T707 lights up with day and night themes as well as when you receive a call, and the settings can be personalised to certain callers.

In addition, Sony Ericsson says you can reject calls with a wave of your hand over the screen, with the same motion working to still the alarm ("your very own magic wand!").

"The T707 is my ultimate new accessory", says Maria. "I am always on the go and I need a phone that is easy to use, and of course chic as well! I never miss a call with the eye-catching light effects and personalised pulsation settings and I love the fact that I can just wave my hand to mute a call using the gesture control".

And because this is how people talk in real life: "I can also use my practical and stylish Bluetooth Headset HBH-PV715 to take my calls, check my emails and blog to my website from the phone. It's great to have a phone that looks good but also lets me keep up-to-date with everything I need".

Tennis starlets aside, specs include HSDPA, a 3.2-megapixel camera with video and geo-tagging, 2.2-inch screen, Google Maps, FM radio, A2DP Bluetooth, media player, Exchange ActiveSync and an external 1.1-inch OLED display.

The T707 will be available from Q2 in the colours "Mysterious Black", "Spring Rose" and "Lucid Blue".