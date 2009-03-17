  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Sony Mobile phone news

Sony Ericsson launches MS500 outdoor speaker

|
1/4  
Sony Ericsson launches MS500 outdoor speaker

Sony Ericsson has launched the "trendy" outdoor wireless speaker MS500.

A first for Sony Ericsson, the company says the "superior sound quality and cool design of the MS500 will impress all your friends".

Available in orange, black, white and pink, the MS500 speaker is designed for the outdoors with a durable splashproof shell and a strap, for attaching to a bag or the like.

With Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR, users can stream music from their phone as well as control the playback and volume.

The speaker is powered by two AA batteries, which Sony Ericsson claims allows for 5 hours of playback.

Measuring 113 x 83 x 45mm, the speaker weighs 155 grams and can pump out 2 Watts worth of sound.

PopularIn Phones
  1. How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
  2. You can now gift unused data on your EE plan to family members
  3. Apple might unveil iOS 12 with new digital health tools at WWDC 2018
  4. Lenovo will debut Z5 smartphone with no notch or bezels on 5 June
  5. Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS review: In pole position?
  1. Best SIM only deals: The cheapest 10GB data deal on the market
  2. Claim a free Kodak photo printer with select Sony, Huawei and LG phones from O2
  3. Xiaomi Mi 8 is a 6.21-inch monster, with iPhone X looks and dual-frequency GPS
  4. Motorola One Power leaks shows a notch and Android One in force
  5. Microsoft Surface Phone back on the cards; Windows 10 on ARM, Snapdragon 850 SoC
Comments