Sony Ericsson launches MS500 outdoor speaker

Sony Ericsson has launched the "trendy" outdoor wireless speaker MS500.

A first for Sony Ericsson, the company says the "superior sound quality and cool design of the MS500 will impress all your friends".

Available in orange, black, white and pink, the MS500 speaker is designed for the outdoors with a durable splashproof shell and a strap, for attaching to a bag or the like.

With Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR, users can stream music from their phone as well as control the playback and volume.

The speaker is powered by two AA batteries, which Sony Ericsson claims allows for 5 hours of playback.

Measuring 113 x 83 x 45mm, the speaker weighs 155 grams and can pump out 2 Watts worth of sound.