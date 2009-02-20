  More Sony Ericsson Idou phones promised

Sony Ericsson has confirmed to Pocket-lint that the new Idou handset it previewed at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is just the start of a new range of handsets it expects to launch in the coming months.

"Under Entertainment Unlimited we will have another product announcement around gaming, with the full proposition with a little twist around gaming", Todd Culos, global product manager for the new handset at Sony Ericsson told Pocket-lint. "[There] maybe another one around music or messaging. It will be the full proposition with a little twist around music or messaging".

The news is likely to be welcomed by fans of the Sony Ericsson handsets who in the past have been frustrated that a good music or camera phone doesn't always equal a good all round offering.

"For the high-end stuff where we are competing against the iPhone or the N series [from Nokia] where they have everything, you know for your Cyber-shot phones we've had everything for a long time but couldn't really say it, so we talked about imaging".

No dates as to when that gaming, music or messaging handset will be launched, however our man from Sony Ericsson did confirm that the Idou would be landing "a bit more of this side of the second half of the year".

We will keep you posted.