Orange does content deal with Sony Ericsson
Orange has announced it is extending its strategic partnership with Sony Ericsson by "opening the door to more fun and easy mobile multimedia services".
Coinciding with Sony Ericsson's "Entertainment Unlimited" plans, Orange says it is adding a new range of SE's entertainment phones bringing Cyber-shot imaging, Java gaming experiences as well as music.
A 2-year agreement, the partnership will extend such practices as combining Walkman handsets with the Orange Music Store by tying Sony Ericsson's phones into Orange Photo, Orange Games and Orange Downloads.
Orange's senior VP of devices, Yves Maitre, says: "This is a natural evolution for Orange and Sony Ericsson and a great example of how a fully integrated partnership can deliver both value to our business and a fantastic customer experience".
