Sony Ericsson previews "Idou"
During the company's Mobile World Congress press conference in Barcelona, Sony Ericsson has previewed an exciting new phone which it plans to officially launch in the summer.
Dubbed the "Idou" (its pre-production name) it's a 3.5-inch touchscreen Symbian phone that boasts a whopping 12.1-megapixel camera.
Said to be a combination of the company's Walkman and Cyber-shot handsets, the new phone will launch under Sony Ericsson's new "entertainment unlimited" umbrella.
Sony Ericsson says: "Capture moments, talk through pictures and share all your experiences like never before with the 12.1 megapixel camera, intuitive touch features and Xenon flash".
"Tap directly into your favourite videos and tracks with the full-touch media menu and feast your eyes on movies, TV-series and video clips in true 16:9 widescreen format".
"Based on what will become the Symbian Foundation operating system, thousands of applications are available online letting you install new applications and download exciting content from PlayNow to make the Idou truly yours".
We will keep you posted.
