Sony Ericsson Walkman W995 announced

Sony Ericsson has announced the launch of the Walkman W995 promising a "complete on-the-move entertainment experience".

Complete with an 8.1-megapixel camera and Walkman player, Sony Ericsson says it's the "ultimate" mobile phone to keep you entertained when on the bus, lunch break or waiting for a train.

Debuting on the W995 Walkman is Sony Ericsson's "Media Go" which transfers, plays and organises your entertainment, in most file formats, to your mobile phone "simply and effortlessly".

Media Go lets users auto-transfer any music, podcasts, photos and videos between your phone and computer without needing to manually convert the files.

The phone offers a 2.6-inch screen, a built-in stand, built-in stereo speakers, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack as well as the Walkman features SensMe and TrackID

The camera side of things offers auto focus, photo flash and face detection as well as the ability to geo-tag pics via the phone's A-GPS.

To be bundled with either HPM-77 or HPM-88 headphones as well as an 8GB Memory Stick Micro, the W995 will be available in selected markets from Q2 in black, silver and red.