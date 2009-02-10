Sony Ericsson W395 Walkman launches

Sony Ericsson has announced another "music for the masses" device with the W395 Walkman phone, that it says is complete with "large powerful" built-in stereo speakers with "high-quality" bass.

Described as "affordable", the W395 gets a dedicated control key for managing music, a 1GB memory card and FM radio.

Features include Sony Ericsson's TrackID for song identification, and PlayNow hook-up for downloads of themes, wallpapers and ringtones.

"Sony Ericsson takes pride in understanding the youth market, and the W395 is a mobile phone that caters to all their needs with great music quality", said Alexandre Cardon, global product marketing manager of music at Sony Ericsson.

"Our most affordable Walkman slider phone to date allows users to share music with friends as well as video clips and photos for the ultimate entertainment experience".

There's also a 2-megapixel camera, Bluetooth, a 2-inch display, and the phone comes with Sony Ericsson's HPM-64 stereo headset.

The GSM/GPRS/EDGE W395 will be available in the UK from Q1 in the colours "dusky grey" and "blush titanium".