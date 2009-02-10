Sony Ericsson W395 Walkman launches
Sony Ericsson has announced another "music for the masses" device with the W395 Walkman phone, that it says is complete with "large powerful" built-in stereo speakers with "high-quality" bass.
Described as "affordable", the W395 gets a dedicated control key for managing music, a 1GB memory card and FM radio.
Features include Sony Ericsson's TrackID for song identification, and PlayNow hook-up for downloads of themes, wallpapers and ringtones.
"Sony Ericsson takes pride in understanding the youth market, and the W395 is a mobile phone that caters to all their needs with great music quality", said Alexandre Cardon, global product marketing manager of music at Sony Ericsson.
"Our most affordable Walkman slider phone to date allows users to share music with friends as well as video clips and photos for the ultimate entertainment experience".
There's also a 2-megapixel camera, Bluetooth, a 2-inch display, and the phone comes with Sony Ericsson's HPM-64 stereo headset.
The GSM/GPRS/EDGE W395 will be available in the UK from Q1 in the colours "dusky grey" and "blush titanium".
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Best Samsung Galaxy S9 tips and tricks: The ultimate masterclass
- Samsung Galaxy S9 deal: Buy one get one S9 or S9+ free at Verizon
- Apple might ditch its current phone design for a foldable iPhone in 2020
- Huawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+: What's the rumoured difference?
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
Comments