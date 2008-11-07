Full HD video for Sony Ericsson phones by 2012
OK so it's all rumour and speculation at the moment, but the blogosphere is getting excited at the prospect of mobile phones offering Full HD recording.
It may not happen until 2012, but a corporate slide from Sony Ericsson that has found its way into a tech journo's mailbox shows that the phone manufacturer seems to think this is a possibility.
As well as Full HD video recording, SE phones could also deliver still images at resolutions of between 12-20 megapixels.
There's already a plethora of 8-megapixel models out there so why not?
But does this mean that phone manufacturers are just about to get embroiled in a pixel race like the one we are still seeing amongst digital camera makers. Possibly - but it can only be a good thing for the consumer.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
- Best Buy will stop selling Huawei phones after US government warning
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 + UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018
- Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
Comments