  Full HD video for Sony Ericsson phones by 2012

OK so it's all rumour and speculation at the moment, but the blogosphere is getting excited at the prospect of mobile phones offering Full HD recording.



It may not happen until 2012, but a corporate slide from Sony Ericsson that has found its way into a tech journo's mailbox shows that the phone manufacturer seems to think this is a possibility.



As well as Full HD video recording, SE phones could also deliver still images at resolutions of between 12-20 megapixels.



There's already a plethora of 8-megapixel models out there so why not?



But does this mean that phone manufacturers are just about to get embroiled in a pixel race like the one we are still seeing amongst digital camera makers. Possibly - but it can only be a good thing for the consumer.