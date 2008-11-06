Sony Ericsson W705 Walkman announced

Sony Ericsson has announced the launch of the W705 Walkman phone, a slider handset with a metal finish and a 2.4-inch screen.

The W705 gets Wi-Fi wih a YouTube app for video viewing, Bluetooth, 4GB memory card and Google Maps.

With Clear Bass, Clear Stereo and "premium" headphones, Sony Ericsson says the W705 "delivers a sound that has crystal clear clarity and is dynamic, rich and natural".

The W705 includes Walkman features such as the music recognition application TrackID and SensMe, as well as the Shake control to change tracks with the flick of your hand.

There's also a 3.2-megapixel camera, FM radio and auto rotation between vertical and horizontal modes by tilting the phone.

With 10 hours talk-time, the phone measures 95 x 47.5 x 14.3mm and will be available in red or silver in selected markets from early Q1 2009.

