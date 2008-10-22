Sony Ericsson C902 gets the 007 treatment

Reckon yourself a bit of a James Bond? Well Sony Ericsson think that they have come up with a phone that is fit for a would-be spy.

The limited edition Titanium silver version of the C902 Cyber-shot is now available only on O2 and is none other than the phone that Daniel Craig will be plotting on in the long awaited Quantum of Solace movie, which is launching later this month.

The phone was originally announced in August, but is now available via O2 in time for the movie.

"The new mobile phone will make sure you are ready for any challenge, immersing you into the world of a secret agent with interactive 007 content and a spy-style game", claims Sony Ericsson.

This means a full colour trailer of the film, behind-the-scenes interviews with the stars and exclusive content such as wallpapers and screen savers.

As well as being a special edition, you get all of the features lauded on the C902 including a 5-megapixel camera, with a slide-out lens cover, and illuminated touch icons providing quick and easy access to camera options, face detection, photo flash and auto focus - everything you need you take illicit spy shots.

The phone, which was originally launched in July 2008, also includes

160MB of built-in memory, UMTS, HSDPA 2100 and EDGE/GPRS 850/900/1800/1900 connectivity as well as Bluetooth.