Lonely Planet comes to Sony Ericsson phones
Last month it was Nokia and now Lonely Planet has done a deal with Sony Ericsson so its phone owners will be able to access guides to cities around the world from their mobiles.
The content will be available through the Sony Ericsson Fun and Downloads portal. There phone owners will be able to access 20 Lonely Planet city guides and 10 audio phrasebooks.
Each of the guides recommends around 200 points of interest, including accommodation, places to eat and sightseeing highlights, with addresses, information on how to get there and also phone numbers.
There's also a click-to-call capability so you can contact venues straight from the guide.
Another nifty feature - in the phrasebooks, there is an option to let users click on a phrase and it will be read out so they can hear it from their phone.
The guides and phrasebooks will be sold for £4.50 in the UK and prices range between €3-5 in the rest of Europe.
