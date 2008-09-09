  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Sony Mobile phone news

Sony Ericsson Digital Photo Frame announced

|
1/2  
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?By Britta O'Boyle

With so many camera phones to its name, Sony Ericsson has announced that it will be launching a digital photo frame on Tuesday.

The new 7-inch model, the IDP-100, will allow you to transfer your images via Bluetooth, a USB drive memory, M2 card, micro SD, SD or MS Duo.

"Memories are priceless and irreplaceable", said Jacob Sten, Head of the accessories division at Sony Ericsson stating the obvious.

Still in the dark about other 8-megapixel camera phones like the Samsung i8510, Sony Ericsson hopes that the IDP-100 will appeal to users of its new C905 mobile phone looking to show off their 8-megapixel snaps:

"It sits perfectly with the C905 Cyber-shot phone. The first phone to offer an 8.1 megapixel camera", said Sten in a statement.

The picture frame offers all the usual tricks with auto-rotation, the ability to store up to 500 images (128MB of memory built-in) and touch sensitive controls, although the lazy amongst us will be disappointed that the company has dropped the inclusion of an accompanying remote.

Available in dark grey, no word on pricing as yet.

We will keep you posted.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 in-display sensor confirmed; triple-lens camera suggested
  2. OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Edition official, new stock available but will you be able to get one?
  3. This is the OnePlus 6 Silk White in pictures, available to buy today
  4. Best OnePlus 6 deals and price for June 2018
  5. Asus ROG Phone initial review: The serious flagship smartphone for PUBG gamers and more
  1. 2018 Apple iPhone and iPhone X Plus revealed in amazing renders
  2. BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  3. iOS 12: New features, release date, and everything you need to know
  4. Apple WWDC 2018: All the announcements that matter
  5. What is Siri Shortcuts and how does it work?
Comments