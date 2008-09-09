Sony Ericsson Digital Photo Frame announced

With so many camera phones to its name, Sony Ericsson has announced that it will be launching a digital photo frame on Tuesday.

The new 7-inch model, the IDP-100, will allow you to transfer your images via Bluetooth, a USB drive memory, M2 card, micro SD, SD or MS Duo.

"Memories are priceless and irreplaceable", said Jacob Sten, Head of the accessories division at Sony Ericsson stating the obvious.

Still in the dark about other 8-megapixel camera phones like the Samsung i8510, Sony Ericsson hopes that the IDP-100 will appeal to users of its new C905 mobile phone looking to show off their 8-megapixel snaps:

"It sits perfectly with the C905 Cyber-shot phone. The first phone to offer an 8.1 megapixel camera", said Sten in a statement.

The picture frame offers all the usual tricks with auto-rotation, the ability to store up to 500 images (128MB of memory built-in) and touch sensitive controls, although the lazy amongst us will be disappointed that the company has dropped the inclusion of an accompanying remote.

Available in dark grey, no word on pricing as yet.

We will keep you posted.