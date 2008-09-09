Sony Ericsson G705 debuts

Sony Ericsson has announced the launch of the G705, a HSDPA handset with Wi-Fi supposedly geared towards letting "you juggle your day the easy way".

The new mobile phone will sport a 2.4-inch screen, GPS, Wi-Fi, be DLNA certified and offer a 3.2-megapixel camera.

The Sony Ericsson G705 will also feature an HTML browser, come with a Google shortcut key and allow users to upload videos straight to YouTube without the need for a computer.

Rather than feature in-built memory, like other Sony Ericsson handsets, the phone will come with 1GB of memory on a Memory Stick Micro card.

GPS software will be provided in the guise of Google Maps, as well as Wayfinder while the inclusion of DLNA, a technology already featured on some Nokia and Samsung handsets, will allow the phone to talk to other devices around the home.

Also announced today is the G705u, the first UMA enabled phone from Sony Ericsson. UMA enables users to seamlessly roam between the mobile network and local area networks thanks to GSM/Wi-Fi dual capabilities. The G705u is exclusive to the operator Orange in its territories.

The G705 and G705u (exclusive to Orange) support GSM/GPRS/EDGE 850/900/1800/1900 and UMTS/HSDPA 2100.

G705 will be available in selected markets from early Q4 in the colours Silky Gold or Majestic Black. G705u (exclusive to Orange) will be available from early Q4 in the colour Luminous Black.

The G705 will also be available in a version for American markets supporting networks GSM/GPRS/EDGE 850/900/1800/1900 and UMTS/HSUPA 850/1900/2100. G705 for American markets will be available early Q1 2009.