  Sony Ericsson Xperia press event delayed

Following the news from some quarters, denied by Sony Ericsson, that the phone will not launch until 2009, Pocket-lint can reveal that the Sony Ericsson Xperia X1 press event - a live preview webcast of the device in action - has been delayed.

Although the date has only been pushed back a week to the 15th, with the rumours widely circulating that the handset is having difficulties ahead of its supposed launch in October this year, there must be a major reason for the delay for the company to risk more bad PR.

The supposed delays were reported to be problems that Sony Ericsson (who this week released the SDK for the panel application interface for the phone) were having with the Windows Mobile operating system on the HTC-made device.

Pocket-lint will be in virtual attendance at the webcast and will bring you more nearer the time.