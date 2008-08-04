Sony Ericsson announces James Bond edition Cyber-shot
Sony Ericsson is launching a limited edition titanium silver C902 Cyber-shot phone as used by James Bond in the new Bond film, "Quantam of Solace" which will be released worldwide in November.
The new phone will "immerse" users into the world of a secret agent with interactive 007 content and a spy-style game bundled with the phone on a memory card.
Sony Ericsson says users will get the chance to know exactly what it takes to be a secret agent like James Bond with the first level of an exclusive pre-loaded spy-style game.
In addition, the full colour trailer of the film, behind-the-scenes interviews with the stars and exclusive content such as wallpapers and screen savers will be available on the phone and the memory card.
The C902 Cyber-shot is a UMTS/HSDPA 2100 and EDGE/GPRS 850/900/1800/1900 phone that will be available in selected markets in titanium silver in Q4 of 2008 for a limited period.
