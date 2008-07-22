  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Sony Mobile phone news

Sony Ericsson launches Walkman accessories

|
1/6  
MBS-200
Best Apple iPhone XR deals in November 2018: 100GB for £36/m on Vodafone
Best Apple iPhone XR deals in November 2018: 100GB for £36/m on Vodafone

As well as new Walkman phones, Sony Ericsson has launched a range of music accessories.

There's three new sets of speakers, the MBS-200, MBS-400 and MPS-100, and three new stereo headphones, HBH-IS800, HPM-88 and HPM-66.

Promising "powerful sound" the MBS-200 wireless portable speaker streams music from your mobile phone via Bluetooth which then mutes if you receive a phone call.

For those who want a "more powerful sound", the MBS-400 comes with two speakers and claims to offer high-quality stereo sound wherever you are.

The MPS-100 is a mini-speaker system aimed at the affordable end of the market.

The headphones lose the wires too with the HBH-IS800 wireless stereo headphones, Sony Ericsson says this Bluetooth offering is the smallest headset of its type on the market.

The HPM-88 are noise cancelling headphones that boast outside sound reduction by up to 75% and is the first noise cancelling mobile phone headset on the market that is powered by the phone itself.

The HPM-66 are described as behind the ear, "active" headphones that are said to be comfortable to wear and use.

In addition, the company has intro-ed a new phone case, designed for Walkman mobiles, the IPC-40, which is available in two colours.

All products to be available in selected markets from Q4 2008, with no pricing info provided.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaks out showing triple-lens rear camera
Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact pops up in fresh round of leaked renders
The best mobile phone deals for Christmas 2018
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Spectacular OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition photo leak reveals all
Elusive Nokia 9 PureView said to run Android 9 Pie on Snapdragon 845
Comments