Sony Ericsson launches Walkman accessories

As well as new Walkman phones, Sony Ericsson has launched a range of music accessories.

There's three new sets of speakers, the MBS-200, MBS-400 and MPS-100, and three new stereo headphones, HBH-IS800, HPM-88 and HPM-66.

Promising "powerful sound" the MBS-200 wireless portable speaker streams music from your mobile phone via Bluetooth which then mutes if you receive a phone call.

For those who want a "more powerful sound", the MBS-400 comes with two speakers and claims to offer high-quality stereo sound wherever you are.

The MPS-100 is a mini-speaker system aimed at the affordable end of the market.

The headphones lose the wires too with the HBH-IS800 wireless stereo headphones, Sony Ericsson says this Bluetooth offering is the smallest headset of its type on the market.

The HPM-88 are noise cancelling headphones that boast outside sound reduction by up to 75% and is the first noise cancelling mobile phone headset on the market that is powered by the phone itself.

The HPM-66 are described as behind the ear, "active" headphones that are said to be comfortable to wear and use.

In addition, the company has intro-ed a new phone case, designed for Walkman mobiles, the IPC-40, which is available in two colours.

All products to be available in selected markets from Q4 2008, with no pricing info provided.