Sony Ericsson W902 Walkman phone revealed

Sony Ericsson has announced a new range of Walkman handsets on Tuesday which it says will "go beyond music, expectations and the individual".

The flagship of the new models announced is the W902, a music-focused mobile phone that will come with an 8GB Memory Stick Micro (M2) card in the box that allows you to store 8000 songs on it and a 2.2-inch QVGA display.

"We all want more from our mobile phones than ever before", said Ben Padley, head of the music category at Sony Ericsson.

"If you love music but don’t want to compromise on imaging and video, we have used our expertise as music phone specialists to give users a truly multimedia experience with this latest phone. The W902 is one of our most high-performing phones yet and perfect for those who want it all."

Focusing on the phone's sound capabilities rather than its storage, which is less that both the Nokia N96 and Apple's iPhone, the W902 say Sony Ericsson will deliver "music as it was meant to be heard" and the company will be bundling a set of "premium" headphones, the HPM-77s, in-box.

Other features include a 5-megapixel camera and HSDPA connectivity.

The W902 Walkman will be available in selected markets in Volcanic Black, Wine Red and Earth Green in Q4 of 2008.

The company also announced two more Walkman branded phones on Tuesday; the W595 and the W302.