  Sony Ericsson C905 8-megapixel cameraphone launched

Sony Ericsson has announced a new 8.1-megapixel camera phone on Tuesday as it takes the fight to the digital camera market head on.

The new handset, dubbed the C905 Cyber-shot, is part of two new cameraphones launched by the company as it tries to convince consumers to ditch their digital camera for their mobile phone.

"The C905 Cyber-shot and S302 Snapshot have been developed to make us all better photographers! That means making it easier to take great shots and never missing that magic moment", said Sven Totté, head of imaging marketing at Sony Ericsson.

The new C905, which will become the flagship Cyber-shot offering, will feature an 8.1-megapixel camera with Xenon flash and 2GB Memory Stick Micro included to store images on.

Photo features include; Auto focus Face detection, Smart contrast, Image stabilizer, Red-eye reduction, BestPic, Digital zoom - up to 16x, Photo fix, Photo flash, Photo light, Video light, Video recording, Video stabilizer, Photo feed support, and PictBridge printing.

Other features include a 2.4-inch glass display, built-in Wi-Fi and a TV-Out option so you can view images on your television as well as the ability to geotag images using the in-built GPS receiver so you know where you took them. The phone will also offer HSDPA and Bluetooth connectivity.

Users will be able to upload photos to their blog via Sony Ericsson's Blogger tool or print photos with a resolution up to A3 size.

The second imaging-focused handset announced is the S302 Snapshot, however it won't be as feature packed. It will feature a 2-megapixel camera, 20MB internal memory and Memory Stick Micro support.

The C905 Cyber-shot will be available in three colours (Night Black, Ice Silver and Copper Gold) in selected markets from Q4 2008.

It will support the following networks:

C905: GSM/GPRS/EDGE 850/900/1800/1900 UMTS/HSDPA 2100.

C905a: GSM/GPRS/EDGE 850/900/1800/1900 UMTS/HSDPA 850/1900/2100

C905c: GSM/GPRS/EDGE 850/900/1800/1900.

The S302 Snapshot will be available in Crystal Blue and Thunder Grey in selected markets from Q4 2008. The S302 (and S302c for China markets) will support GSM/GPRS/EDGE 850/900/1800/1900.

TV-Out Cable ITC-60 will be available Q4 2008.