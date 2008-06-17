  Sony Ericsson launches dual function USB modems

As part of a wider range of summer launches, Sony Ericsson has unveiled the MD400 and MD400g USB modems.

The duo are the first HSPA USB modems of their kind from Sony Ericsson that provide high speed broadband - users can receive 7.2Mbps in download and up to 2.0Mbps in upload speeds - along with a combined M2 Memory Stick Micro and a microSD slot.

There's an in-built antenna, and an additional swivel antenna that claims to optimise performance when in use. When closed, it covers and protects the retractable USB connector.

The MD400g also has an in-built GPS receiver which automatically shows the user's current location and can be linked into Google Maps.

Available in "exquisite ebony" and "lustrous white", the modems will be on sale globally in Q4 2008.