  8-megapixel Sony Ericsson Cyber-shot leaked

We brought you the news that Sony Ericsson was prepping some fairly major launches for the 17 June, and it seems that images of, and info about one of the main handsets to be announced has been leaked.

"Shiho" is the codename of the new HSDPA Cyber-shot flagship model from Sony Ericsson, that will be launched at the June event as the C905.

Offering an impressive 8.1-megapixel camera complete with auto focus, face recognition, a new feature called Smart Contrast, image stabilisation, BestPic, red-eye reduction, and a xenon flash, that size image resolution will makes it possible to create prints in up to A3 sizes.

There's a stabiliser for video too - which can be watched on a big screen thanks to the TV-out funtionality. Geo-tagging your photos is going to be an option with the built-in GPS with further support from AGPS.

The C905 will boast a 2.4-inch QVGA-resolution scratch-resistant mineral glass TFT display while the built-in accelerometer will display your photos automatically in landscape mode, when you tilt your phone.

This new offering will also be the first from Sony Ericsson to sport built-in Wi-Fi with DLNA-support, so all media in your home can be shared.

Measuring 104 x 49 x 19.5mm and weighing 136 grams, the Shiho will launch in copper gold, ice silver and night black in early Q4, with a bundled 2GB Memory Stick Micro M2.

Pocket-lint will be attending the event on the 17th, and will bring you news of this, and all other launches, as soon as we can.