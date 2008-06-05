New Sony Ericsson Walkman handsets incoming

Pocket-lint can reveal Sony Ericsson is poised to unveil some exciting new handsets in the UK over the coming month.

We have received invites to two press events for phone launches, the first for a Walkman model that was debuted at the CES show in January, the second for unknown new "hero" handsets for the summer.

The Walkman model to get an imminent UK launch is the flip-down W350i featuring the latest "Walkman on Top" technology that will be shown to UK press next week, along with something dubbed "Sound Snacks" that is yet to be unveiled.

The Sony Ericsson W350i measures 10mm thick and when shown off in the States, was available in ice blue, hypnotic black and graphic white.

An EDGE device offering a 1.9-inch screen, Bluetooth and 512MB Memory Stick, the flip design allows for the phone to be used as a music player with the flippy bit closed, covering the keys.

The second, larger press event is scheduled for the 17 June and is thought to be Sony Ericsson's big summer launches - phones

accessories - and not just stuff we've already seen at Mobile World Congress.

Pocket-lint will be attending and will bring you all the news as it breaks.