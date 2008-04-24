  Video sorting service launched on Sony Ericsson phones

Sony Ericsson has signed up to a mobile video search service that launched at the beginning of this month.

Via vtap, Sony Ericsson customers will now be able to access more than 150 million web videos on their phones.

The free service, which will be accessible though Sony Ericsson’s Fun & Downloads web portal, allows users to personalise the videos they see.

It trawls the web to find videos that match users' interests from the like of YouTube, DailyMotion, and MySpace.

Videos are grouped together in the vtap browser into folders but users can also collect, organise and share videos, while vtap saves favourites.

The service is available immediately for Sony Ericsson Java Platform 8 (JP8) enabled handsets models: Z770i, K850i, W910i, K660i, W890i.

Support for Sony Ericsson’s JP7 models: W880i, K810, T650, K530i, W580i, K770i, W660i will be available shortly.

The service will be available in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish.