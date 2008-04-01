  Sony offers films on mobiles

PIX is a new movie network for mobile phone users, and is claimed to be the first of its kind in the US.

The service is being launched by Sony Pictures Television and will give mobile users access to the studio's library of films.

First to be able to subscribe will be people who have signed up to AT&T Mobile TV, which launches in May in the USA.

"PIX will give viewers their own personal movie theatre wherever they take their mobile phones", said Eric Berger, vice president, mobile entertainment, Sony Pictures Television.

The service will offer films from Columbia Pictures, Tri-Star, ScreenGems and Sony Pictures Classics.

Titles will be available for up to 1 month, with

films added weekly.

Some of the first titles to be offered include: Bugsy,

Ghostbusters, Memento, Philadelphia, Karate Kid, Layer Cake, A League of their Own, Kung Fu Hustle, Resident Evil, In The Line of Fire, Groundhog Day, Stand By Me, Fisher King, and Roxanne.