  Sony Ericsson reports rise in mobile browsing

Sony Ericsson is reporting on a "huge rise" in mobile internet usage, with independent research revealing 44% of 16- to 24-year-olds accessing the internet via their mobile phone in the past 6 months.

With around 12 minutes being spent on the mobile internet each day, content is developing at a rapid rate, allowing users to access their blogs, social network pages and friends anytime and anywhere.

More than a quarter of young people own a 3G mobile phone, a number which has risen by 12% in the past 2 years.

Stefan Streit, VP of marketing for Western Europe at Sony Ericsson, said: "There are three clear signals that confirm mobile internet usage is set to overtake desktop browsing: affordable mobile technology, high speed mobile internet (HSDPA) and the increase in bespoke mobile websites".