Sony Ericsson launches C702 and C902 Cyber-shot phones

Sony Ericsson has launched two new Cyber-shot mobile phone models at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The new models, called the C702 Cyber-shot and C902 Cyber-shot, will come with 3.2 and 5 megapixel cameras respectively.

According to Sony Ericsson, the “two new Cyber-shot phones that we have announced today share certain characteristics. Both phones place ease-of-use and best-in-class picture quality at the heart of their designs. One is engineered to let you take more pictures in more places and the other is designed to look as stunning as the pictures it takes”.

The Sony Ericsson C702 Cyber-shot will offer a 3.2 megapixel camera and also be splash and dust resistant and come with a built-in GPS function with location-based imaging so you can sort and view your photos according to where they were taken.

The Sony Ericsson C902 Cyber-shot will offer a 5.0 megapixel camera with Face Detection and auto-focus. It will feature Illuminated camera touch keys, as with the K series of handsets, and the phone’s lighting changes depending on whether you are in camera mode by switching from white to blue.

The are also eight camera touch keys that let you choose between camera modes, Photo Flash, Face Detection and auto-focus, and more with just one touch without moving your finger from the shutter button.

The C902 Cyber-shot comes with a 160MB built-in memory – the equivalent of storage for up to 100 full resolution photos - plus a Memory Stick Micro (M2) slot.

The C702 Cyber-shot is a UMTS/HSDPA 2100 and EDGE/GPRS 850/900/1800/1900 phone that will be available in selected markets in Speed Black or Cyan Blue from Q2 2008.

The C902 Cyber-shot is a UMTS/HSDPA 2100 and EDGE/GPRS 850/900/1800/1900 phone that will be available in selected markets in Swift Black or Luscious Red from Q2 2008.