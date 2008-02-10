  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Sony Mobile phone news

Sony Ericsson launches XPERIA X1 "arc slider" smartphone

|
1/5  
Honor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet
5.0 starsHonor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet

Sony Ericsson has used the Mobile World Congress event in Spain as the launch pad of the "XPERIA" range that they say heralds a new era in mobile communications and has announced the X1 model, a new "arc slider" phone.

Designed to meet the growing need for mobile web communication and multimedia entertainment (or to stand up to Apple's iPhone) the company says the range will offer a "premium, converged mobile experience".

The XPERIA X1 combines a 3-inch wide touchscreen VGA display and a full QWERTY keyboard, a 4-way key and optical joystick navigation within a metal-finish body.

Running on the Windows Mobile platform, a first for the company, the phone has been specially tailored for Sony Ericsson with access to features via the customisable "XPERIA" panel on the touchscreen.

The "arc" design means you slide the screen sideways to reveal the wide pitch QWERTY keyboard that it said to have "ample" distance between keys makes writing fast and easy.

Connectivity comes in via HSDPA/HSUPA and Wi-Fi support while aGPS provides navigational functionality.

The Sony Ericsson XPERIA X1 will be available in selected markets from the second half of 2008.

PopularIn Phones
When is Android Pie coming to my phone?
RED Hydrogen One delayed again, buyers will get a second free phone
LG V40 ThinQ specs, release date, rumours and news
OnePlus 6T release date, features, specs and rumours
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 tips and tricks: The definitive breakdown
Razer Phone 2 looks like its predecessor in first leaked render
Comments