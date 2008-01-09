Sony Ericsson announce woman friendly Bluetooth headset

Sony Ericsson has announced a Bluetooth headset aimed specifically at women.

The new headset, the HBH-PV712 Style Edition purports to giving what every modern women wants.

According to the company, "throughout the design process, women have been thought about, from the considerable amount of talk-time available and the user-friendly technology, to the comfortable swirl ear hook, which makes the headset easy to apply even with long hair".

Coming with three covers that can be detached from the headset in one step so that you can quickly change the cover to fit your mood and outfit.

Designs include red with silver detail; black with silver, purple and red detail; and purple plated.

There is even a novel necklace carrying solution, silver-plated and decorated with red, silver and black pearls.

The headset will offer up to 15 hours of talk time and up to 500 hours standby time.

It will be available globally in February, 2008.