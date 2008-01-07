CES 2008: Sony Ericsson gets fashion focused with Z555

Sony has launched a fashion focused mobile phone as apart of its Z range at CES in Las Vegas.

The new model, called the Z555 will come with an optional "Design Collection" of four leather bags all offering unique and creative carrying solutions, as well as three new sleek Bluetooth Headsets, HBH-PV708, HBH-PV770 and HBH-PV712.

"The Z555 is designed to reflect your look and attract attention," said Sven Totte, Head of Style Marketing at Sony Ericsson. "We've created it for people who are looking for a beautifully designed phone that reflects their personal style and does not compromise on features or performance."

However rather than tie up with a fashion like most of the competition, Sony Ericsson is hoping a bit of bling design and some innovative features like gesture control that allows you to manage calls with a wave of your hand will seal the deal with beautiful people.

Available in Diamond Black and Dusted Rose the clamshell design won't feature an outside screen, but like the company's S500 model will have theme's that change with the seasons.

The Z555 will also come with a 1.3 megapixel camera and Sony Ericsson Blogger software.

The Z555i is an EDGE/GSM/GPRS 900/1800/1900 phone that will be available in selected markets from Q1 2008. The Z555a is an EDGE/GSM/GPRS 850/1800/1900 phone, available in the same timeframe.