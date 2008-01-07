CES 2008: Sony Ericsson launch W760 and W350 Walkman phones

Sony Ericsson has announced two new mobile phones apart of its Walkman range at CES in Las Vegas.

The new models build on the multimedia strategy from the company rather than go out to challenge Apple's iPhone.

Expected in Q2 2008, the new W760 Slider will come in Rocky Silver, Fancy Red and Intense Black with a 2.2-inch screen, a 3.2 megapixel camera and 1GB Memory Stick in the box. It will offer tri-band HSDPA connectivity and come with built-in GPS, Stereo Speakers and the Need for Speed ProStreet so you can while away the time on the train.

The phone will also come packed with Sony Ericsson's usual array of software including TrackID and SensMe, that plays tracks dependent on your mood.

The new Sony Ericsson W350 is an entry-level music phone sporting a flip down design that's 10mm thick and come in Electric black, Ice blue, Hypnotic black, Graphic white.

It will come with a 1.9 inch screen, Bluetooth and a 512MB Memory Stick in the box.

Standard Walkman functionality is included and the controls are on the outside of the phone to allow users to access functions including Play, Pause and Scroll with the phone shut as it if was a standalone MP3 player.

The W350i is an EDGE 900/1800/1900 phone that will be available in selected markets from Q2 2008. The W350a is an EGDE 850/1800/1900 phone for the Americas that will also be available from Q2 2008.