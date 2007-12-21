  1. Home
Sony demos advanced multi-touch displays

Sony Japan has revealed new technology which addresses the problems of current gen multi-touch displays.

Their new version uses a low-temperature polysilicon LCD with optical sensors in the display surface which means they can be produced much thinner without compromising on input quality.

The new tech, shown off as a 3.5-inch multi-touch LCD prototype, features a 640 x 480 resolution screen and 16.7 million colours which can respond to touch from a finger or from a tool, such as a stylus.

Applications for such a display could be for mobile phones, media players, consoles, and other portable devices.

Sony did not unveil a timetable for shipping products, but did state that commercial versions will be ready "shortly".

