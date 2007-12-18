Sony Ericsson prepping Z660i clamshell

It looks as though Sony Ericsson, who enjoys success with the primarily candy bar designed Walkman and Cyber-shot mobiles phones, is considering a change of design direction.

Shown recently on two independent sites - fan sites Esato and SE-Society - is a leaked photo of a clamshell phone with a brief bit of spec info about the rumoured device.

What will be Sony Ericsson's first super skinny "flip" phone, the Z660i is described as the "spiritual descendant" of the W890i with a closed measurement of just 0.55-inches, or 14mm.

An external LCD for call info, a 2-megapixel camera and 3G connectivity are the only other alleged stats for the new mobile, with all to be revealed early next year, possibly at the Mobile World Congress in February. We'll keep you informed...