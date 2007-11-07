Sony Ericsson to launch "ultimate" smartphone

We're hearing reports that Sony Ericsson, who only just launched three new additions into their consumer handset range, are planning to announce a high-end smartphone.

The P5i is said to be the successor the the P1 and P990 and will be launched within days, say folk who've seen the handset and - helpfully - provided renderings of what the device looks like.

Described as "considerably more portable" than the P990, the new P5i is apparently a smartie slider and boasts a 2.8-inch touchscreen.

HSUPA connectivity will compliment Wi-Fi and, unusually for a smartphone, it's said to incorporate a 5-megapixel camera, complete with auto focus and flash.

GPS mapping

get thrown in and the interface is said to have had a revamp. Expect an announcement as early as November 15th, if the sources are on the money.