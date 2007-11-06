  1. Home
Sony Ericsson delays UK launch of W960

  Sony Ericsson delays UK launch of W960
Sony Ericsson has confirmed to Pocket-lint that although some territories will be getting the new W960 Walkman phone in November as confirmed in a press release from the Swedish company, UK customers will have to wait a further two months until January before they can get their hands on the new touchscreen phone.

"There will be no W960 until January", David Hilton, head of marketing, Sony Ericsson UK told Pocket-lint.

The news is likely to be a disappointment to UK customers hoping to get the new handset before Christmas and those looking for an alternative Apple's iPhone.

"With such a crowded market for new phones before Christmas, we have decide to wait until the new year to launch the handset", a spokesman told us at the Sony Ericsson launch event in central London.

The device, which will offer a keypad and touchscreen interface is the new flagship model in the company's Walkman range.

