  Sony Ericsson declined Google invite to Android

Sony Ericsson has confirmed that it was invited into the Open Handset Alliance by Google but declined entry, instead insisting that it would concentrate on its UIQ interface.

"Sony Ericsson is in the forefront of open systems. We welcome this initiative", said a spokesman for the company talking about Google's Android project.

In a one-to-one interview with Pocket-lint, head of marketing for Sony Ericsson UK confirmed the comment telling Pocket-lint that:

"It had a number of horses it could back and UIQ was the one we chose."

However Hilton was keen to point out that the company has "not ruled out" making a deal with Google in the future.

"Never say never", Hilton told Pocket-lint as he referenced the Bond film that saw Sean Connery return as 007 one more time.

"We have a very open relationship with Google. We have Google maps on our latest handset the K660i and other Google applications on our phones", he added.

Google announced the Open Handset Alliance on Monday 5th November hoping to change the way users interact with there mobile phones and offer an open source platform for developers to develop and range of applications for.

Although the company has signed over 30 companies to the alliance, big names such as RIM, Nokia, Samsung and Sony Ericsson have yet to join prompting fears that rather than be a dominating force within the industry it will be yet another operating system for developers to program for.

"It merely adds to the mix that I've got to think about; Linux, Windows Mobile, Symbian and now this", one software developer told Pocket-lint.

