Sony Ericsson launch USB Modem, Headset and speaker accessories

Sony Ericsson has announced the launch of a series of new accessories for its mobile phone range at an event in central London this evening.

Top of the list is the company's first USB Mobile Broadband Modem; the MD300.

The new device that will go up against the hugely popular Huawei model used by UK operators Vodafone, Orange, T-Mobile and 3 will allow users to connect their computer to HSDPA, UMTS, EDGE, or GPRS networks.

Sony Ericsson has said that the new model will be the first of many devices aimed at the computer rather than just mobile phone user:

"The MD300 is the first offering in our forthcoming portfolio of mobile broadband products that will combine Sony Ericsson's dependability with a stylish form factor", Johan Tysklind, Marketing Director Mobile Computing at Sony Ericsson said in a statement.

The Sony Ericsson MD300 modem will plug into any standard USB port come with Microsoft Windows software and drivers built-in and automatically configures itself when plugged in, making it, according to Sony Ericsson "a matter of seconds to get connected". Mac drivers will be available for download.

On the entertainment front Sony Ericsson has launched the Music Desk Stand MDS-65. Designed to be combined with the company's music phone range the MDS-65 will let you charge your SE handset while experiencing "high-fidelity sound" on its four full-range neodymium-magnet speakers.

Running on batteries so you can use it anywhere you like, the Music Desk Stand MDS-65 will be available from November 2007.

Sony Ericsson has also announced the Bluetooth Headset HBH-PV703.

The new headset promises a talk time of up to 10 hours, a standby time of up to 350 hours.

Attempting to take the hassle out of pairing the device will come with an auto-pairing feature that automatically connects to your phone so all you need to do after charging it is activate Bluetooth in your phone.

Weighing at 14g, the HBH-PV703 has the standard built-in answer end call, last number redial, and volume buttons.

The Bluetooth Headset HBH-PV703 will come in grey or black and will be available in selected markets from Q1 2008.