Sony Ericsson launches scented mobiles in Japan

Have you often wished your mobile smelt like apple pie? No, us neither, but someone, somewhere must have made that wish as Sony Ericsson has launched a line of smelly mobile phones that include that very scent.

The DoCoMo SO703i from Sony Ericsson includes GPS, TV, media player is available with the option of no less then 11 fragrances - including the aforementioned dessert - guaranteed to keep whiffing for 3 months.

The scents are released from a replaceable strip located near the central hinge and can be replaced when they stop smelling.

As well as the olfactory options, you have have to decide what colour you want to opt for from a range including Romantic Gold, Exotic, Twilight, Flow and Gorgeous.

Too many choices for us...