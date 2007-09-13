Sony Ericsson V640i exclusive to Vodafone

Available in Havana Gold as part of the wider "Havana" collection, or "Quick Black", the new Sony Ericsson V640i is a new handset, exclusive to Vodafone.

A media and music offering, with fast HSDPA connectivity, the phone supports Memory Stick Micros up to 4GB - which will work out as around 3600 songs in your pocket.

Although not part of the Walkman-branded range, this too boasts a dedicated music key and - thanks to the HSDPA - in the right conditions, with a prevailing wind, etc, you could download a full music track in 14 seconds.

The V640i comes complete with new Media Manager software that Sony Ericsson says lets you easily move your favourite music, photos, videos and more between your PC and your phone by auto-converting them into phone-friendly formats.

The V640i boasts another music-themed trick - the in-built "TrackID" feature lets you record a 5 second music clip – either by tagging it from the phone's FM Radio or from a nearby stereo – and then within seconds receive notification back of the song title, the artist and the album name - with a link to buy it.

Video playback can handle H.264 and comes in at 15fps on a 2-inch screen and it is pre-loaded Google Maps, eBay and also supports RSS feeds. Other features include a 2-megapixel camera, A2DP Bluetooth, support for push email and a flight mode.

No price point confirmed, the V640i will be available on Vodafone this autumn.