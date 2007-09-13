Sony Ericsson and Vodafone: "Havana" coloured collection

Sony Ericsson has announced an exclusive colour range with Vodafone that combines mobile music with a "unique new style" that's called the "Havana" collection.

The new collection is made up of exclusive colour variants of the popular W880i and W910i Walkman phones, a brand new model and a colour-matched music accessory, the Portable Speakers MPS-70.

The Sony Ericsson W880i Walkman phone was released last year, is just 9.4mm thin and can hold around 75 albums on the 1GB Memory Stick Micro.

Although the W880i is perfectly capable, more of interest to Pocket-lint readers will probably be the new W910i, the 3G HSDPA Walkman phone that boasts the SensMe features and Shake control.

Or, there's the Sony Ericsson V640i in Havana Gold, a new launch and available only to Vodafone customers.

The V640i is a music-enabled phone that offers high-speed HDSPA performance and Media Manager software, making it straightforward to transfer music, photos, videos and more from PC to phone and vice versa - we will bring you more info about this new handset in a seperate news story.

Rounding off the collection is a Havana version of the Portable Speakers MPS-70 that work with Sony Ericsson music phones.

This music-themed announcement (along with the recent MusicStation eat-as-much-as-you-like download service news) will no doubt prompt even more speculation that Vodafone did not get - or did not want - the iPhone contract in the UK.