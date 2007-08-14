Sony Ericsson launches K770 Cyber-shot phone

Sony Ericsson has launched the K770 Cyber-shot phone describing it as "a digital camera, a photo album and an elegant phone all in-one".

The new mobile (previously known as the production code-name of "Victoria") is slimline (14.5mm) and comes in a "fashionable Truffle Brown" which Sony Ericsson is pitching at the "grown up" market.

It's a GSM/GPRS/UMTS handset and boasts a 1.9-inch LCD screen, FM tuner, media player, A2DP stereo Bluetooth and all the other mainstay moby features you'd expect.

Although the K770's megapixel count doesn't match up to recent 5-megapixel offerings from Nokia and Samsung, this mobile's major selling point is, as its Cyber-shot branding would suggest, as a camera phone.

Sony Ericsson claims images from the 3.2-megapixel camera, complete with autofocus and LED "photo light" can be printed up to A4 size, or be immediately uploaded to your personal on-line gallery.

Your Blogger gallery has a unique URL and can be shared by passing on the web address to others.

Other imaging-related features include PictBridge compatibility, onscreen camera function short-cuts, slide show feature, digital zoom (for what that's worth), picture messaging and video recording.

The "Photo fix" functionality offers PC-free editing on your mobile phone for basic picture improvements.

The K770 comes with a 256MB Sony-only Memory Stick Micro, that will apparently hold 200 photos.

The K770 Cyber-shot will be available from autumn this year, pricing not revealed.