Sony Ericsson, Orange and Channel 4 launch mobileAct

mobileAct unsigned, the first show to appear on both T4 and 4music, promises gigs, a tour, TV exposure and a major record deal to the cream of Britain’s untapped music talent in its search to find the freshest unsigned act in the country.

The search will be led by a panel of well-known artists and industry experts and is open to musicians from all genres, from hip hop to rock, who write and perform their own original music and can prove they deserve the ultimate prize.

Sony Ericsson and Orange have combined to add their mobile music expertise to make the search a truly digital showcase for unsigned bands, where viewers, the acts and the music industry will interact via mobile, WAP and online.

Initial auditions for the 12 week TV series will take place via the mobileAct website where unsigned bands can submit their own tracks and videos before the best 50 are invited to filmed auditions.

The series will kick off on Channel 4 with a unique mobileAct unsigned music festival and UK tour where the chosen musicians will perform to raise support from fans and impress the judges as they battle it out to win places in the live final.

Along the way they will receive master classes from their idols and learn the inside track on how to make it in the industry.

To stand a chance to be one of 50 bands auditioned for the show, bands should upload their own material to www.mobileact.co.uk from 10th July 2007.

All entries must be in by August 5th 2007.

